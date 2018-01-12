What a long, strange trip it’s been.

Ten years today. I will not lie. I am rusty. It will take some time to bring the blog back to speed. It will take more time to tweak it into a method for conveying precise thought. And some silliness. And some downright off-topic jabber.

In other words, I’m still me. I’m sporting a little gray hair these days. I have the joy of two lovely granddaughters now. All three of the children are out of college and off the payroll.

I’m still bossy and occasionally cranky and sometimes flat out wrong.

But I’m back. Let me putz around for a bit today, and then I’ll see if I can actually form a complete thought about politics. No promises, but fingers are crossed.

—Cindy